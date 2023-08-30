Schools Combat Cheating as Students Embrace Artificial Intelligence

In the digital age, students have a new tool at their disposal: artificial intelligence (AI). This technology has become increasingly popular among students who are tempted to use it to cheat on their assignments. However, schools across the country, including those in Connecticut, are taking measures to prevent and detect AI cheating.

Julia Furlong, a senior at Quinnipiac University, revealed that many of her friends use AI to generate complete papers effortlessly. Students simply input their desired topic, and AI generates an entire essay for them. This cat-and-mouse game between students and faculty is becoming more prevalent as AI gains popularity.

One of the main methods of accessing AI is through Chat GPT. An example of its capabilities was demonstrated when a request was made for a 1000-word essay on the history of New Haven, and within seconds, a well-written essay was generated. J.T. Torres, the director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Quinnipiac University, described AI as a “calculator for essays.” While AI is revolutionizing various educational aspects, it lacks the personal touch that distinguishes authentic human writing.

To combat AI cheating, Quinnipiac University now encourages students to take an active role in selecting topics that reflect their personality and interests. This approach helps students infuse their writing with human qualities such as humor, personal narratives, and reflections. The director of academic integrity at Quinnipiac, Claude Mayo, has been focusing on educating faculty and students about the benefits and drawbacks of AI. Fortunately, the university has only dealt with a few AI cheating cases so far, and no students have been expelled as a result.

Connecticut as a whole is also grappling with the challenges posed by AI. While incidents of Chat GPT violations have been reported on campuses, there has been limited progress in addressing these issues. Moreover, university faculty emphasize to students the importance of original writing and critical thinking. They emphasize that relying on AI shortcuts will not benefit students in their future endeavors, such as job applications, where uniqueness and individuality are valued.

Students themselves recognize the pitfalls of using AI to complete their assignments. Junior Dante Duteiu notes that submitting work generated by AI would be obvious to teachers, potentially harming his academic credibility. Faculty at Quinnipiac University stress the significance of working with technology instead of against it, ensuring that students understand how to effectively utilize technology while maintaining their own critical thinking skills.

In conclusion, schools are proactively addressing AI cheating as students increasingly turn to artificial intelligence to bypass traditional writing processes. By emphasizing the importance of personal expression and critical thinking skills, and by educating students about the drawbacks of relying solely on AI, schools aim to ensure academic integrity in the digital age.

