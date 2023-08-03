AI and Chat GPT: The Potential Impact on White-Collar, Higher-Paid Workers

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been rapidly advancing, particularly with the introduction of ChatGPT, and its influence is becoming ubiquitous. While this technology has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of our lives and help individuals increase their earnings, there is a downside: the potential loss of jobs. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, the next group of individuals who could be at risk are “white-collar, higher-paid workers.”

The study highlights that AI differs from previous technologies due to its ability to extend beyond factory floors and into office spaces, where higher-paid white-collar workers typically operate. In 2022, approximately 19% of American workers were in jobs most susceptible to AI, where key tasks can either be replaced or assisted by AI. Furthermore, nearly six out of ten workers are expected to have some level of exposure to AI.

Pew suggests that AI, which is designed to imitate cognitive functions, will likely have a significant impact on higher-paying white-collar jobs. However, the analysis does not consider the potential effects of AI-enabled machines or robots taking over mechanical or physical tasks, which could further reduce employment and wages.

Low-wage workers, those without a high school diploma, and younger men are more vulnerable to the effects of industrial robots, as highlighted by the study.

Among the most exposed occupations to AI for men, the top five jobs include sales representatives in wholesale and manufacturing, lawyers, computer occupations, couriers and messengers, and accountants and auditors. For women, the most at-risk occupations are secretaries and administrative assistants (excluding legal, medical, and executive), office clerks, receptionists, accountants and auditors, and booking, accounting, and auditing clerks.

While some entry-level jobs may disappear, Phil Siegel, founder of CAPTRS, suggests that skilled workers will still have opportunities as jobs become more efficient with the help of AI. He believes that roles such as salespeople, accounting and finance, supply chain management, research and development, and high-level coding will see increased productivity through AI-enhanced software without a significant decrease in job opportunities.

Although the impact of AI is expected to be greater than that of previous technologies, Siegel suggests that it will not drastically alter the structure of many industries beyond the software industry itself.

It is important to note that the information presented in this article has been rewritten for clarity and formatting purposes.