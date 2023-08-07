CityLife

The Power of AI Models

New York Employers Could Face Restrictions on Artificial Intelligence and Data Gathering

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
New York employers may soon be subject to strict regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the collection of employee data, according to legislation introduced in the state Senate. The proposed legislation, known as S7623, aims to prohibit the sole reliance on AI for making hiring and other employment decisions, while still allowing certain forms of electronic monitoring under specific circumstances.

The bill, if passed, would impose new limitations on the gathering of data by businesses about their workers. It seeks to address potentially high-risk and potentially illegal uses of AI, such as the use of AI to discriminate or undermine labor unions. Additionally, the legislation would require employers to provide proof that any algorithms used in their decision-making processes do not discriminate against employees.

The introduction of this legislation reflects growing concerns about the ethical implications and potential negative effects of AI in the workplace. Employers are increasingly relying on AI systems for various aspects of human resource management, including screening job applicants and evaluating employee performance. However, there are worries that unchecked use of AI in decision-making processes may perpetuate biases and discriminate against certain individuals or groups.

If the bill becomes law, New York would join other states and countries that have implemented or proposed similar regulations on AI and data gathering. These efforts aim to strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of AI technology while ensuring fairness, transparency, and protection of employee rights.

In conclusion, the proposed legislation in New York seeks to restrict certain uses of AI in the workplace, particularly those that could result in discrimination or unfair treatment of employees. It also aims to ensure that businesses justify and validate the algorithms they use to prevent biases. The passage of this bill would signal an increasing focus on regulating AI and protecting workers’ rights in the evolving landscape of technology and employment.

