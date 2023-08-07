New York Employers Face Potential Restrictions on Artificial Intelligence and Data Collection

Legislation introduced in the New York State Senate could impose significant restrictions on employers in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the collection of data about employees. The bill, known as S7623, aims to prohibit AI-only decision-making for hiring and other employment decisions. However, certain electronic monitoring practices may continue under specific conditions.

If enacted, the legislation seeks to prevent the use of AI in high-risk and potentially illegal activities such as union busting or discriminatory practices. It also requires employers to demonstrate that the algorithms used in their AI systems do not discriminate against employees based on protected characteristics.

The proposed bill also aims to limit the amount of data that employers can collect and retain about their workers. The specific details of these restrictions will likely be outlined in the legislation, but the intention is to safeguard employee privacy and prevent potential misuse of sensitive information.

These potential restrictions reflect a growing concern over the societal impact of AI and data collection in the workplace. As AI technologies continue to advance, there is a need for checks and balances to ensure that their application does not infringe upon individuals’ rights or perpetuate discriminatory practices.

New York is not the first jurisdiction to consider regulations around AI and data collection. Other states and countries have taken similar steps to address the potential risks and ethical concerns associated with these technologies.

By imposing restrictions on AI decision-making and data collection, New York lawmakers aim to strike a balance between technological advancements and the protection of employee rights. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that AI is used responsibly, without compromising the privacy and well-being of workers.

The potential impact on businesses and the practical implementation of these restrictions remain to be seen. Employers in New York should closely monitor the progress of this legislation and its potential consequences for their operations.