The Rise of Artificial Intelligence as a Top Investment Theme

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the key investment themes this year and is expected to be a megatrend that will shape the next decade. BlackRock’s Jay Jacobs and Global X’s Pedro Palandrani recently discussed AI investing and highlighted the companies that are set to thrive in this field at the AI Symposium hosted by VettaFi.

BlackRock views AI as a transformative technology that will have a significant economic impact. Jacobs believes that AI has the potential to become a $15 trillion economy, with a total economic impact of around $25 trillion. The adoption of AI is already happening rapidly, as evidenced by the increasing number of users of ChatGPT, which has attracted over 100 billion new users in the last two months.

According to survey respondents at the AI Symposium, 53% believe that AI is the biggest development since the internet. Both BlackRock and Global X see AI as a long-term investment theme that will continue for up to the next 15 years. Palandrani predicts that every company will have to leverage AI in some way in order to survive and remain competitive.

Global X approaches the growth of AI in three phases. The first phase relies on hardware companies and their advancements, such as NVIDIA, which are crucial for efficient scaling. The second phase focuses on data management and the buildout of AI infrastructure via the cloud, with Microsoft and Amazon playing major roles as core infrastructure players. The third phase, which offers attractive investment opportunities, is centered around companies responsible for consumer-facing AI interfaces.

In terms of investment opportunities, Jacobs sees hardware companies and AI platform developers as the direct beneficiaries of AI. However, as AI becomes more integrated into the economy, other industries such as healthcare, medicine, and genomics companies will also benefit. Software companies that specialize in handling customer requests and development through generative AI are also expected to prosper.

Advisors looking to invest in AI can consider various ETF options. The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intel Multisector ETF (IRBO) is a long-term play that invests across the AI ecosystem and targets small- and mid-cap companies that are leaders in AI. The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) focuses on mega-cap companies that employ AI in their business models, while the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) focuses on companies with generative AI offerings. For more concentrated strategies, the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) captures different verticals within robotics and AI, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is a shorter-term play due to the AI-driven demand for semiconductors.

In conclusion, AI is set to be a transformative force in the coming years, and investors have an opportunity to capitalize on this trend. With the right investment strategies and a focus on companies at different stages of AI adoption, investors can potentially benefit from the growth and advancements in this exciting field.

Sources:

– BlackRock’s Jay Jacobs and Global X’s Pedro Palandrani discuss AI investing at the AI Symposium hosted by VettaFi.

– Artice from ETF Trends: “BlackRock, Global X Discuss AI Investing at Virtual Symposium” (link not provided).