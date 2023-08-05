Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Shifting the Way Diseases are Detected

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the field of healthcare by transforming disease detection, leading to early interventions and improved outcomes. According to Professor Kenneth Mak, Director-General of Health at the Ministry of Health (MOH), AI-supported detection of abnormalities in medical imaging such as chest X-rays, mammograms, and CT scans is transitioning from the pilot phase to widespread use.

Professor Mak emphasized that AI is already influencing healthcare delivery at the population level, even though many people may not be aware of it. Speaking at the inaugural International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine 2023, he stated that AI plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role in transforming healthcare.

The three-day conference, organized by Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), the College of Engineering, and the National Healthcare Group, seeks to promote collaboration and explore the implications of AI in healthcare. With approximately 600 attendees, including clinicians, researchers, scientists, engineers, AI experts, policymakers, and students, the conference aims to discuss the transformative effects of AI in healthcare.

During a panel discussion at the conference, Professor Mak illustrated a paradigm shift taking place in polyclinics that manage patients with diabetes and require regular eye screening. Traditionally, these screenings involved labor-intensive manual interpretation of retinal photographs. However, an AI-driven system called Selena+ is revolutionizing the process. By utilizing machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Selena+ accurately identifies diabetic eye damage with a success rate of over 95 to 97 percent. These results are then relayed to doctors, enabling prompt action and significant manpower and cost savings.

While acknowledging positive attitudes toward AI technology among healthcare professionals, Professor Mak highlighted concerns regarding the medical and legal implications of AI taking over human roles and tasks. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for institutional policies to guide healthcare professionals on how to effectively utilize AI.

As AI continues to advance rapidly, with technological capabilities surging ahead of ethical considerations, Professor Mak emphasized the importance of deliberate discussions on responsible data usage and the ethics surrounding AI implementation in healthcare.