The Rise of Antibiotic Resistance and the Potential of Artificial Intelligence

In 1945, bacteriologist Alexander Fleming voiced his concerns about the future of penicillin. He worried that if the drug became readily available, individuals without proper knowledge might underdose themselves, leading to the development of drug-resistant microbes. Seven decades later, these concerns have become a reality. According to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, over 40 billion doses of antibiotics were distributed worldwide in 2018. Another study predicts that by 2050, infections resistant to antibiotics could claim nearly 10 million lives annually.

To combat this growing challenge, researchers from MIT, Harvard, and McMaster University have utilized artificial intelligence to discover a novel antibiotic. They named it abaucin, and it specifically inhibits the growth of the highly resistant bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii, which often infects hospital patients. The World Health Organization declared A. baumannii as one of the pathogens in dire need of new treatments.

The use of artificial intelligence has revolutionized the process of developing new antibiotics. It has also prompted policymakers to introduce new initiatives like the bipartisan PASTEUR Act of 2021, aimed at incentivizing pharmaceutical companies to speed up the slow pipeline of antibiotic development. However, relying solely on AI may not be enough to combat antimicrobial resistance, as organisms have evolved to develop resistance over billions of years.

The misuse of antibiotics in healthcare is a significant contributor to the problem. Studies suggest that nearly a third of antibiotics are unnecessarily prescribed, and inappropriate use is prevalent in nursing homes as well. Additionally, the extensive use of antibiotics in livestock feedlots has amplified the issue. Some countries divert a significant portion of their antibiotic inventory to livestock, breeding antimicrobial-resistant bacteria that can transfer to humans.

Efforts to regulate antibiotic use in livestock have been met with resistance from farming and pharmaceutical lobbies. Laws restricting antimicrobial use to veterinarians have had limited success in curbing the problem. The potential impact of recent federal guidelines in the United States remains uncertain.

The rise of antibiotic resistance poses a significant threat to public health. While the application of artificial intelligence in drug development is promising, it is crucial to address the root causes of antimicrobial resistance, including the appropriate use of antibiotics in healthcare and livestock farming practices.