New AI Algorithm Discovers Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

A new artificial intelligence algorithm developed to search for near-Earth asteroids has found its first space rock. Designated as 2022 SF289, this asteroid is approximately 600 feet wide and is expected to come within 140,000 miles of Earth. Although it is considered a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), there is no foreseeable risk of impact.

The algorithm, called HelioLinc3D, was created to aid the upcoming 10-year survey of the night sky conducted by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. It will assist in identifying space rocks in Earth’s vicinity and provide early warnings of potential collisions.

The solar system contains tens of millions of space rocks, ranging in size from a few feet to dwarf planets. While most of these objects are located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, some come close to Earth. These near-Earth objects (NEOs) are monitored by astronomers to ensure they do not pose a threat to the planet.

2022 SF289 was discovered using HelioLinc3D and data from the ATLAS survey. The algorithm demonstrated its efficiency by identifying the asteroid with fewer observations than traditional methods. Its success proves the effectiveness of the software that will be used by the Rubin Observatory.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, currently under construction in northern Chile, will employ a 27-foot-wide mirror and a massive 3,200-megapixel camera. With HelioLinc3D, the observatory will be able to detect potentially hazardous asteroids even with fewer available observations. It is anticipated that the observatory could uncover up to 3,000 previously unknown PHAs.

The discovery of 2022 SF289 serves as a preview of the future of data-intensive astronomy. With advancements in algorithms and the use of AI-assisted codes, the next decade will bring significant progress in the field of asteroid detection and exploration.