AI Can Predict Outcomes from CT Scans for Cancer Screenings

According to a recent study, artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to assess non-contrast low-dose CT chest scans for cancer screenings and predict outcomes such as lung cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and all-cause mortality.

The study focused on an AI algorithm that performs body composition assessments of lung cancer screening non-contrast low-dose CT of the chest (LDCT) scans. Researchers aimed to determine whether these measurements could be useful in predicting outcomes such as lung cancer incidence, lung cancer death, CVD death, and all-cause mortality in the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST).

The researchers conducted a secondary analysis of NLST data and obtained body composition measurements from baseline LDCT examinations. They used proportional hazards models to assess the added value of these measurements, considering other patient characteristics such as age and medical history.

The study population consisted of 20,768 individuals with a mean age of 61, including 12,317 men. The findings revealed that AI-obtained body composition measurements helped inform risk prediction for lung cancer death and all-cause mortality. However, the prediction of lung cancer incidence did not benefit from this process.

The use of AI in predicting and defining risks related to negative health outcomes is becoming prevalent in the industry. In a related study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center developed an AI model that used factors related to pancreas health and fat levels to predict the risk of type 2 diabetes using non-contrast abdominal CT images.

The researchers constructed the algorithm using hundreds of images from various datasets and found that low pancreas density and high visceral fat correlated with diabetes prevalence. They concluded that fully automated analyses of abdominal CT biomarkers are reliable in predicting diabetes.

These studies demonstrate the potential for AI to predict outcomes from CT scans and provide valuable insights into disease risk and mortality.