Artificial Intelligence (AI) was once associated with an India-based airline plagued by numerous issues, such as flight delays caused by rodents chewing essential wiring, bug-ridden blankets causing skin rashes, and inebriated passengers mistaking fellow passengers for toilets. However, in recent times, AI has taken on an even more significant meaning, representing the devices that increasingly do our thinking for us.

The early examples of AI were electronic pocket calculators that performed all our mathematical operations, making us forget our multiplication tables and basic arithmetic. Personal computers corrected our spelling mistakes, eliminating the need for us to remember how to spell words. GPS systems on our computers and vehicles guided us, so we no longer had to rely on our sense of direction. AI even mastered chess, defeating human players and rendering us incapable of playing the game.

Today, AI is capable of driving our vehicles, writing legal documents, novels, poetry, and even selecting the movies and TV shows we watch. It can even influence our political choices by recommending candidates or parties to vote for. The impact of AI on our lives is profound – it has the potential to control every aspect of our existence.

As AI continues to advance, Homo sapiens – the thinking humans who emerged 300,000 years ago – may soon find themselves reliant on AI for even the most basic tasks. It is a future where humanity becomes Homo Sap, unable to do anything for themselves, as AI takes over as an all-powerful deity.

In conclusion, the rise of AI signifies a shift in human evolution. We are becoming increasingly dependent on these intelligent devices to make decisions and perform tasks on our behalf. While AI offers convenience and efficiency, it also raises concerns about the loss of human skills and autonomy. As we embrace AI, it is crucial to reflect on its implications and ensure a balance between technology and our own capabilities.