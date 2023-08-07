CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Achievement Unlocked: AFRL Deploys AI Algorithms on XQ-58A Valkyrie

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Achievement Unlocked: AFRL Deploys AI Algorithms on XQ-58A Valkyrie

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) made history on July 25, 2023, with a three-hour flight sortie that marked the first-ever deployment of AFRL-developed machine-learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms aboard an XQ-58A Valkyrie uncrewed aircraft. This milestone demonstrates progress in enhancing AI-enabled autonomous operations for modern air combat scenarios and reaffirms the Department of Defense’s commitment to responsible AI deployment.

Between 2019 and 2021, the US Air Force completed six high subsonic unmanned air vehicle XQ-58A Valkyrie flights, paving the way for this breakthrough. The successful flight operation took place at the Eglin Test and Training Complex, concluding a four-year collaboration that began with the Skyborg Vanguard and Autonomous Aircraft Experimentation programs.

The AI algorithms, developed by AFRL’s Autonomous Air Combat Operations (AACO) team, have been central to this achievement. These algorithms underwent rigorous training through high-fidelity simulation events, 10 X-62 VISTA sorties, Hardware-in-the-Loop trials with the XQ-58A, and ground test operations.

Dr. Terry Wilson, the AACO Program Manager, explained their approach to uncrewed flight testing of machine learning AI, stating that they used a combination of high-performance computing, modeling and simulation, and hardware-in-the-loop testing to train an AI agent to fly the XQ-58 uncrewed aircraft safely.

This significant accomplishment highlights the growing importance of AI in future warfighting scenarios and its role in safeguarding national security. Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, commander of AFRL, emphasized that AI will be a critical element in understanding the operational picture and making quick decisions in the future.

As the Department of Defense continues to explore responsible AI utilization, this successful deployment of AI algorithms on the XQ-58A Valkyrie signifies AFRL’s leadership in the realm of autonomous air combat operations. It sets the stage for a future where AI-driven solutions contribute to safeguarding national security.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

The Brain of a Honeybee: Discovering the Secrets to Artificial Intelligence

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

The AI-Generated Phanatic: A Failed Attempt at Recreation

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Artificial Intelligence in Lending: Maximizing Returns and Minimizing Bias

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Is the Classique Broadway Worth Buying in GTA Online?

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Semiconductor Firm Pragmatic Seeks £100m for US Expansion

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Switching Characters During Dialogue: A Request for Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Promising Discovery: Metal Can Self-Repair Cracks through Cold Welding, Paving the Way for Self-Healing Machines and Structures

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments