Achievement Unlocked: AFRL Deploys AI Algorithms on XQ-58A Valkyrie

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) made history on July 25, 2023, with a three-hour flight sortie that marked the first-ever deployment of AFRL-developed machine-learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms aboard an XQ-58A Valkyrie uncrewed aircraft. This milestone demonstrates progress in enhancing AI-enabled autonomous operations for modern air combat scenarios and reaffirms the Department of Defense’s commitment to responsible AI deployment.

Between 2019 and 2021, the US Air Force completed six high subsonic unmanned air vehicle XQ-58A Valkyrie flights, paving the way for this breakthrough. The successful flight operation took place at the Eglin Test and Training Complex, concluding a four-year collaboration that began with the Skyborg Vanguard and Autonomous Aircraft Experimentation programs.

The AI algorithms, developed by AFRL’s Autonomous Air Combat Operations (AACO) team, have been central to this achievement. These algorithms underwent rigorous training through high-fidelity simulation events, 10 X-62 VISTA sorties, Hardware-in-the-Loop trials with the XQ-58A, and ground test operations.

Dr. Terry Wilson, the AACO Program Manager, explained their approach to uncrewed flight testing of machine learning AI, stating that they used a combination of high-performance computing, modeling and simulation, and hardware-in-the-loop testing to train an AI agent to fly the XQ-58 uncrewed aircraft safely.

This significant accomplishment highlights the growing importance of AI in future warfighting scenarios and its role in safeguarding national security. Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, commander of AFRL, emphasized that AI will be a critical element in understanding the operational picture and making quick decisions in the future.

As the Department of Defense continues to explore responsible AI utilization, this successful deployment of AI algorithms on the XQ-58A Valkyrie signifies AFRL’s leadership in the realm of autonomous air combat operations. It sets the stage for a future where AI-driven solutions contribute to safeguarding national security.