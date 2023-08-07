The Beta Version of FoodGPT: Innovation in the F&B Industry

The beta version of FoodGPT was launched in mid-July after three months of development. This release was driven by the increasing enthusiasm of F&B industry players in adopting technologies, particularly AI, for product innovation. FoodGPT aims to provide a solution designed specifically for the F&B industry to bridge gaps in current innovation methods.

FoodGPT has been trained on a vast dataset comprising billions of consumer data points from 24 countries and 16 different languages. By analyzing data in native languages, FoodGPT ensures more precise and accurate answers to user queries. This is crucial because F&B consumption is driven by local preferences.

The array of data is obtained from diverse sources, including social media websites, search engine data, restaurant menus, and retail e-commerce platforms. FoodGPT incorporates real-time data to tackle complex business questions, eliminating the need to navigate numerous platforms and sources to find answers. Users can simply ask questions in plain English, and the tool’s understanding of both language and the sector allows it to provide insightful responses.

The new tool has already been engaged by several F&B companies, including prominent global snacks brands. FoodGPT differentiates itself from existing systems such as ChefGPT and TasteGPT due to factors such as its extensive dataset, seamless integration with a company’s data system, and its emphasis on data security.

Ai Palette, the company behind FoodGPT, believes that AI will revolutionize the entire product development process in the F&B industry. They envision a world where insights can quickly translate into small-scale production within a single day. This transformation will lead to greater efficiency, optimized production facilities, improved consumer targeting, and more successful product launches.

FoodGPT aims to save time and enhance the success rate of new product launches significantly by leveraging data-backed hypotheses. The tool provides F&B companies with the ability to generate product concepts and formulas promptly, facilitating small-scale production when the prototype meets expectations.

In conclusion, the launch of FoodGPT represents an exciting development in the F&B industry, offering AI-driven insights and solutions for product innovation.