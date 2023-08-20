Avoiding AI Hallucinations in Higher Education

For the first time in his 45 years as a professor, Iowa State University’s Michael Bugeja has acknowledged the threat of artificial intelligence (AI) infiltrating higher education. In his syllabus for the “media ethics” course, Bugeja addressed the issue head-on, specifically highlighting concerns about AI hallucinations – the generation of false information by AI systems. Bugeja emphasized the importance of critical thinking and discouraged the use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT to write discussion board responses, as it would deny students the opportunity to develop their analytical skills.

False information is not the only AI-related worry facing educators. Plagiarism, misrepresentation, and shortcuts enabled by technology are also concerns. Students may unknowingly deceive instructors by presenting content generated by AI as their own work. Despite these concerns, AI can be beneficial in education by improving efficiency, reducing tedium, exemplifying effective writing, generating ideas, and overcoming creative blocks.

Barry Thomas, a University of Iowa business analytics professor, argues for a balance between academic integrity and preparing students for the workplace. He believes that students should develop skills that allow them to compete effectively and efficiently in their future careers. The use of AI tools, like ChatGPT, can be advantageous, particularly in business writing and communication.

The AI landscape is evolving rapidly. OpenAI, an AI research lab founded in 2015, developed and released ChatGPT, a generative AI tool that has gained traction among students, educators, and employers. OpenAI has continued to enhance ChatGPT and has expanded the capabilities of other generative AI systems in areas such as writing, code, images, speech, video, 3D models, games, and music.

The widespread adoption of large language models, like ChatGPT, has made an impact on colleges and universities across various disciplines, especially the liberal arts and sciences. The fluency, speed, and human-like text generation abilities of AI systems like ChatGPT present both opportunities and challenges for higher education.

In summary, while educators acknowledge the potential benefits of AI in education, concerns about AI hallucinations, plagiarism, and shortcuts persist. Striking a balance between academic integrity and preparing students for the future workforce remains a challenge as the use of AI becomes more prevalent in higher education.