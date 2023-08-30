LimeWire Launches AI Creator Studio Backed by Polygon

LimeWire, the popular peer-to-peer music sharing service from the early 2000s, has reemerged in 2022 as a music NFT marketplace. Now, LimeWire is pivoting into the world of artificial intelligence with the launch of its decentralized generative AI creator studio, backed by the Ethereum scaling network Polygon.

The new LimeWire AI Studio aims to democratize the creative industry by offering AI-generated images and music tools. Users can create AI-generated images using text or existing images as inputs. LimeWire plans to roll out a more complex system in the future.

In addition, LimeWire will launch AI-created music tools that allow users to add specific sounds or instruments to tracks and build songs around licensed beats. The platform will also offer AI-generated lyrics, music, and vocals for users to tap into. The goal is to simplify the production process and make it more accessible to both newcomers and experienced creators.

Furthermore, LimeWire’s AI Studio aims to create a fair payment structure for artists. Regular users can receive up to 50% of ad revenue, while “pro users” who hold a certain amount of the LMWR token or own the flagship LimeWire NFT can receive up to 70% of revenue. Artists can also earn money through subscription-based services or by selling their art as NFTs.

All creations in the LimeWire AI Studio will be automatically minted as NFTs on the Polygon blockchain. The platform also offers an all-in-one platform to mint and trade NFTs, supporting video, music, and static imagery.

Although there are ongoing debates about the role of AI in creative industries, LimeWire believes that embracing AI and its tools is necessary for success. LimeWire’s COO, Marcus Feistl, sees AI as enhancing the creative process rather than replacing it. He believes that AI offers opportunities for growth and that platforms like LimeWire’s creator studio can allow artists to make their content available for others to use.

With its new AI Creator Studio, LimeWire aims to empower creators, simplify the production process, and provide a fairer payment structure in the creative industry.

