Zoom Clarifies Terms of Service Regarding Customer Content and AI Training

Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify that it will not use any customer content for training generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. The videoconferencing company made this announcement in response to concerns raised by observers regarding its previous terms of service, which seemed to grant Zoom perpetual royalty-free rights to customer video calls and presentations for AI model training purposes.

Initially, Zoom stated that it would not use customer audio, video, or chat content for AI training without consent. However, in the recent update, Zoom confirmed that it will not utilize such content in any manner related to generative AI development. The company emphasized this point in a statement, noting that it does not use any customer content, including audio, video, chat, screen-sharing, attachments, or other communications, for training its AI models or those of third parties.

Zoom also revised its in-product notices to reflect this change in its terms of service. It clarified that it still retains ownership of “service-generated data,” which includes telemetry data, product-usage data, diagnostic data, and similar data collected or generated in connection with users’ use of Zoom’s services and software.

The recent update comes after Zoom introduced two generative AI features: Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose. These features provide automated meeting summaries and AI-powered chat composition. Account owners and administrators have the option to enable these AI features for their accounts, giving them control over their usage.

With the revised terms of service, Zoom aims to reassure its users by clearly outlining its stance on customer content and AI training.