Hi-Rez Studios to Revise Contracts Regarding AI Voice Cloning

Hi-Rez Studios, the developer behind Smite and Paladins, has addressed the criticism it faced over the alleged use of AI technology to replicate actors’ voices. The company has responded by stating that it will only resort to AI voice cloning under specific circumstances, such as when an actor passes away or is incapacitated during their contract period. In light of the backlash, Hi-Rez Studios has pledged to amend its contracts to address these concerns.

Voice actor Henry Schrader, known for his work on Genshin Impact, Blue Lock, and One Piece, tweeted about Hi-Rez Studios’ use of AI voice cloning and claimed that the company refused to include protective clauses in actors’ contracts. He also mentioned that actors were not allowed to view the contract details without signing non-disclosure agreements, preventing them from warning others about potential issues with the developer.

Hi-Rez President and CEO Stewart Chisam responded to Schrader’s claims, calling them untrue and sharing a partial clause from the contracts that seemingly offered protection to voice actors against AI voice replication. However, other voice actors joined the conversation and expressed their own experiences with Hi-Rez contracts. Marin M. Miller, the voice actor behind Nimbus in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, questioned the existence of contracts that would allow Hi-Rez to simulate actors’ voices after their death.

As a result of mounting criticism, Chisam shared what he claimed to be the full contract clause related to AI. The clause does confirm that Hi-Rez Studios has communicated to actors that AI may be used to simulate their voices in the event of their death or incapacitation. Chisam stated that the clause around death was not crucial to the company and has requested the lawyers to remove it from future contracts.

Chisam clarified that Hi-Rez Studios is willing to collaborate with voice actors who prefer not to have their voices used for AI purposes. The studio aims to avoid having multiple versions of contracts in circulation to ensure clarity.

The use of AI technology to replicate actors’ voices has become a contentious issue within the entertainment industry, including both movies and video games. Concerns have been raised by prominent actors such as Jennifer Hale and David Hayter, who have voiced their opposition to the practice. The revision of Hi-Rez Studios’ contracts signifies a growing awareness of these concerns within the gaming industry.

Further details on the changes to the contract are yet to be provided by Hi-Rez Studios.