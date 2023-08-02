Strategies for Engaging Employees with Benefits Communication

Is it possible to get employees to truly engage with benefits communication? Yes — but it takes a number of complementary strategies, plenty of employer listening, and an assist from technology.

According to Aflac’s 2022-2023 Workforces Report, which surveyed 1,200 employers and 2,001 employees, 82% of employees say that it’s very or extremely important that they have the ability to manage their benefits online — something that’s of particular importance to millennials. However, just 67% of employers offer digital benefit management, a dip from the 79% who were doing so in 2021 at the peak of the pandemic.

To find the winning formula for their organization, employers need to balance in-person support with tech tools. Integrating communication and education elements into the normal aspects of social media use is one effective method. Companies that consolidate benefit information into one accessible spot, whether it’s for retirement benefits, wellness benefits, or healthcare benefits, have the best engagement with their benefits.

While employers often believe they do a great job of communicating benefits, the disconnect between employer perception and employee understanding is evident. Employers need to actively engage with employees to understand what benefits they want and need, not just through an annual survey. Discussing the benefits and educating employees on their proper utilization leads to a better experience for the employee and a cheaper experience for the employer. Employers should also emphasize the value of benefits as a form of compensation to increase employee interest.

The current state of remote/hybrid/in-person work has also influenced the benefits that employees respond to. Some companies have implemented hybrid working environments, offering attractive incentives like on-site child care and healthcare to entice employees back to the office.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to disrupt the benefits world in terms of personalized applications. Machine learning can analyze employees’ usage of healthcare services and provide insights for employers to tailor their offerings. While instant customization through AI is not yet prevalent, it may become a reality in the future.

By implementing these strategies and leveraging technology, employers can better engage employees with benefits communication and increase utilization of available benefits.