Scientists One Step Closer to Creating Human-Like Artificial Intelligence

Scientists at Ohio State University have made progress in developing artificial intelligence (AI) that can mimic human learning. At a recent machine learning conference in Honolulu, the researchers discussed their analysis of “continual learning,” a process that enables a computer to continuously acquire new skills without forgetting previous knowledge.

The team addressed the issue of “catastrophic forgetting,” where artificial neural networks lose information from earlier training as they take on new tasks. This becomes problematic as society becomes increasingly reliant on AI systems, such as self-driving cars. To combat this, the researchers found that training AI algorithms on diverse and dissimilar tasks early on allows them to better retain information and absorb new knowledge.

Ness Shroff, an Ohio Eminent Scholar and professor of computer science and engineering, led the study and emphasized the importance of AI systems not forgetting previous lessons, both for safety and efficiency. He believes that their work brings us closer to developing AI that exhibits lifelong learning, similar to humans. This advancement could facilitate faster scaling and adaptation of algorithms in changing environments.

The International Conference on Machine Learning also showcased other notable research. Researchers at MIT presented a technique that disrupts the creation of deepfake images by injecting small disruptive bits of code into source images. Google, a major sponsor of the event, shared its own contributions to AI and machine learning research, including demonstrations of its 3-D protein modeler AlphaFold and new models like PaLM-E and Phenaki.

In his keynote speech, Shakir Mohamed, director for science, technology, and society at Google DeepMind, highlighted the potential of machine learning in addressing major challenges and benefiting society as a whole. He emphasized the importance of bringing together diverse voices to develop AI that benefits all people.

Overall, the research presented at the conference demonstrates significant advancements in creating AI systems that can learn and adapt like humans.