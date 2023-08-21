The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Fund Management

Artificial intelligence (AI) has proven its ability to surpass human capabilities in games like chess and Go, but can it beat the stock market? While many fund management companies are exploring the use of AI, they do not believe it is ready to entirely assume control of the investment process.

Instead, AI will likely be implemented in specific areas of wealth management, such as corporate analysis, customer research, marketing, and trade handling. Over time, these techniques may have a significant impact on the fund management industry. However, in the short term, clients may not even notice a substantial difference in service.

The use of computers in investment is not new. Many funds already employ automated processes for index-tracking, where they mimic a benchmark such as the FTSE 100. Additionally, fund managers often use computer programs to analyze past trading data and identify potential investment opportunities.

However, using AI to drive investment decisions poses a challenge. As AI programs conduct research and make recommendations, they can inadvertently influence market conditions. For example, if an AI program identifies stocks that have dropped by 50% in the past year as cheap, it may trigger a surge of buying orders, driving up prices and eroding the perceived cheapness.

Furthermore, AI’s reliability remains a concern. There have been instances of large language models producing false information, raising doubts about their accuracy and suitability for investment advice. The technology needs to improve and reduce the risk of errors before it can be widely adopted.

Additionally, some wealthy clients worry about the potential loss of human relationship managers, who are valued for their personalized service. Traditional wealth management firms must enhance their technology to compete with innovative fintech companies offering more streamlined and efficient services.

AI-based chatbots are being developed to improve client interactions and provide instant answers to queries. However, the adoption of chatbots may not appeal to all clients, especially those who prefer human interaction. Younger investors, who are digitally savvy and make up a significant portion of future clients, are more likely to embrace digital solutions and AI-driven services.

While AI has the potential to revolutionize fund management, it is still in the early stages of development. Fund management companies recognize the need to balance technological advancements with personalized services to cater to the preferences of their clients.