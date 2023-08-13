ActivAge Adult Day Care Incorporates Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Entertainment

ActivAge Adult Day Care in Port Charlotte, Florida is revolutionizing the entertainment experience for its guests by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its programs. In partnership with ConnectCareHero, ActivAge has developed a program that curates personalized content based on the preferences of its patrons.

The owners, Kris and Chelsea Chana, established ActivAge a few years ago, recognizing the scarcity of similar facilities across the country. In 2021, they discovered ConnectCareHero, a company that specializes in creating programming for adult day care centers. ActivAge now has access to a centralized platform powered by AI, allowing them to curate tailored playlists and activities that align with the day’s schedule.

The centerpiece of the program is a 16-foot by 9-foot television screen, which displays the curated content. The AI system continuously learns from user feedback and adjusts the playlists accordingly. This ensures that the content remains engaging and relevant to the demographic of the center.

According to Kris Chana, this innovative approach brings more joy and purpose to the lives of the seniors who attend ActivAge. It provides them with a dynamic and stimulating environment, enhancing their overall well-being.

While ActivAge currently operates in Port Charlotte, Kris Chana has plans to expand their reach. They are set to open a new facility in Sarasota in early 2024, which will also implement the AI-based entertainment program. Chana envisions the new space in Sarasota as a vibrant little town with various storefronts to create an immersive experience for the attendees.

With the successful integration of AI in their programming, Kris Chana hopes to establish ActivAge as a nationwide brand. His goal is to have approximately 100 locations across the United States by 2030.

By leveraging technology and personalized AI-powered content, ActivAge Adult Day Care is redefining the adult care experience, creating an atmosphere of fun and engagement for its patrons.