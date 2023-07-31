AI Used to Alter Aspect Ratio and Fill in Details of Akira Movie

Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira movie is a well-known masterpiece that pushed the boundaries of hand-drawn animation and served as an inspiration for a whole generation of artists and designers. However, a creative director and AI advocate named Eric Groza recently decided to experiment with the film.

Using Adobe’s new Generative Expand AI tool, Groza altered the aspect ratio of Akira and filled in the extra space with seamless new detail. The original film was shot in a 16:9 horizontal ratio, but Groza believed that viewing it on today’s TVs resulted in missing out on certain details. To resolve this issue, he used the AI tool to generate extended areas in Otomo’s art style rather than painting them in.

Some fans have criticized Groza’s actions, arguing that altering a work of art like Akira is unnecessary and destroys the composition and original shots that made the film great. They believe that if the director intended to make such changes, they would have done so themselves.

On the other hand, Groza defends his experiment by pointing out how Adobe’s Generative AI tool can benefit artists, designers, and animators by speeding up their workflow and giving them more creative freedom. Many artists currently crop horizontal images to fit a vertical format, resulting in a loss of action and image quality. Groza suggests that using AI can help artists augment their style and scale their work, ultimately benefitting creative individuals looking to expand their artistic abilities.

This debate surrounding the use of AI tools highlights the love-hate relationship people have with these new technologies. While some appreciate the increased efficiency and potential for enhancement, others argue that it can potentially harm and alter beloved works of art. There may be a place for AI in art creation, but it should be used ethically and responsibly to ensure that the integrity of the original work is preserved.