Concerns Arise as Adobe Employees Fear Job Losses Due to New AI Features

Employees at Adobe, a Silicon Valley-based multinational known for its software like Photoshop and Acrobat, have raised concerns about the potential impact of the company’s new generative AI features. The new AI tool, called Firefly, allows users to manipulate images and objects using text prompts.

Adobe’s CFO, Dan Durn, proudly announced that Firefly has been a success, with users generating over half a billion assets on the Firefly website and in Photoshop. However, internal messages viewed by news site Insider reveal that some Adobe employees are worried that the new AI tool could lead to job losses for designers.

Senior designers at Adobe have questioned whether the company should be promoting a tool that could potentially eliminate the need for designers. Some employees have expressed their concerns about the AI explosion, referring to it as “depressing” and an “existential crisis” for designers.

While some supporters of Adobe’s AI boom argue that the tools can increase efficiency and productivity for designers, others are worried about the rapid pace at which AI is being deployed in industries worldwide. Goldman Sachs predicted that AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs, particularly those of administrative workers and lawyers.

Notable figures like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak have called for a pause on AI research, emphasizing the need for ethical considerations. The concerns surrounding AI’s impact on employment extend beyond Adobe to the broader tech industry.

Despite these concerns, Adobe’s stock price has seen significant growth, surging over 62% in the last 12 months. The company reported strong revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter ended June 2, surpassing analysts’ estimates.

Analysts predict that generative AI will have both short-term and long-term benefits for creative and experience-based businesses. They believe it could be a catalyst for revenue growth by 2024.

Adobe forecasts its current-quarter revenue to be between $4.83 billion and $4.87 billion, with an outlook for FY 2023 revenue between $19.25 billion and $19.35 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations.