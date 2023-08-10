San Francisco’s “Area AI” Attracts Adept AI Labs

A new section of San Francisco known as “Area AI” has become a magnet for artificial intelligence companies. Adept AI Labs, a San Francisco-based startup, is set to lease 35,000 square feet at 350 Rhode Island Street. The terms of the deal, expected to close this week, have not been disclosed.

Adept AI Labs, which raised $350 million in a Series B round earlier this year, will join other AI and tech companies in the area, including Together, Fyusion, Numerate, PagerDuty, Adobe, and Samsara. The Mission District, western SoMa, and Potrero Hill have seen a rise in AI companies, with two dozen now operating within Area AI.

This influx of AI companies could provide a much-needed boost for office landlords facing high vacancy rates, which have reached 33 percent due to remote work. However, some AI firms prefer industrial buildings over traditional office spaces, despite the availability of empty offices in the city’s downtown.

Many AI startups are targeting industrial areas zoned for manufacturing, rather than office spaces. A significant number of buildings in Area AI fall under production, distribution, and repair zoning, making them off-limits for office tenants. The city officials are evaluating each case individually to determine if AI companies can operate in these buildings, considering their potential production, manufacturing, or lab components.

San Francisco’s Mayor, London Breed, has proclaimed the city as “the AI capital of the world,” and the increasing number of AI companies settling in the area supports this claim. The recent expansion includes Hive subleasing 60,000 square feet at 100 First Street, Tome leasing 17,000 square feet at 600 Townsend Street, and Chef Robotics securing 11,000 square feet at 976 Mission Street.

The growth in the AI sector in San Francisco is evident, with OpenAI’s lease of nearly 100,000 square feet in the Mission District in late 2020 being one of the largest AI deals to date.