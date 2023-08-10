San Francisco’s “Area AI” Attracts Adept AI Labs to Mission District

A new section of San Francisco known as “Area AI” has attracted Adept AI Labs, an artificial intelligence firm, to establish its presence in the Mission District, western SoMa, and Potrero Hill. Adept AI Labs is set to lease 35,000 square feet at 350 Rhode Island Street, joining other AI and tech companies like Together, Fyusion, Numerate, PagerDuty, Adobe, and Samsara.

It is uncertain whether Adept AI Labs will consolidate its two other offices at 660 Alabama Street in the Mission and at 375 Alabama Street nearby. The company recently raised $350 million in a Series B round, bringing its total funding to $415 million.

The increase in demand from AI companies could benefit office landlords who have experienced a rise in vacancies, estimated at 33 percent during the era of remote work. However, some AI firms seem to prefer buildings not zoned for offices, opting for industrial areas zoned for manufacturing. Many buildings within Area AI are restricted to production, distribution, and repair activities, preventing them from being used as office spaces.

City officials are taking a case-by-case approach to determine whether AI companies, which may have production, manufacturing, or lab components, can operate in these restricted buildings. San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared the city as “the AI capital of the world,” and its empty offices are starting to attract AI companies.

In recent months, other AI firms have secured office spaces in San Francisco. Hive subleased 60,000 square feet for a new headquarters in the Financial District, and Tome leased 17,000 square feet at 600 Townsend Street. Additionally, Chef Robotics leased 11,000 square feet at 976 Mission Street. The Hive sublease was the largest AI deal since OpenAI leased nearly 100,000 square feet in the Mission District in late 2020.

San Francisco’s AI presence continues to grow, reflecting the city’s reputation as a hub for technological innovation and advancement.