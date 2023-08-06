AI Concerns Extend Beyond Hollywood, New Poll Shows

According to a recent poll conducted by Leger for the Los Angeles Times, 45% of Americans are concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their own line of work. On the other hand, 29% are not concerned. The level of concern is consistent across partisan lines, but it rises to 57% among individuals aged 18 to 34. However, those over 55 are less likely to express concern about AI affecting their work.

The rise of AI in the entertainment industry is one of the factors driving the current strikes by actors and writers. Entertainment unions have made AI a centerpiece of their negotiation demands. Writers are seeking limits on machine-generated scripts, while actors are pushing for regulations on the use of technologies that enable studios to digitally clone them. Both groups argue that these AI tools should be considered mandatory subjects of bargaining under federal labor law.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of entertainment companies, acknowledges the creative and legal challenges raised by AI. Regarding screenwriting, they argue that AI-generated text is ineligible for writing credits. However, they support informed consent and fair pay for actors when it comes to digital replication.

Besides Hollywood, AI is making its way into various industries such as law, trucking, retail, policing, and journalism. With $22.7 billion invested in AI in the first quarter of this year alone, it is clear that the sector is growing rapidly. Americans are broadly sympathetic to the concerns of entertainment industry workers, and a majority of those polled support government regulation of AI.

While the current strikes are focused on the entertainment industry, the impact of AI is a concern for many professions. The results of the poll suggest that after addressing these concerns in Hollywood, attention may turn to Capitol Hill. The poll surveyed 1,002 adult Americans between July 28 and July 30 and has an estimated margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.