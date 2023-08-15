CityLife

The Power of AI Models

SingularityNET: Advancing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance rapidly, with one word capturing the attention of computer scientists and science fiction enthusiasts: singularity. Singularity represents a future moment when technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversibly disrupts civilization. SingularityNET, an AI and blockchain developer, aims to drive toward a positive singularity for the benefit of humanity.

SingularityNET, founded in 2017 by Ben Goertzel and David Hanson, is a decentralized marketplace for AI programs. The company’s goal is to make advanced AI accessible to everyone through blockchain technology. SingularityNET also focuses on bridging the gap between AI and robotics, as singularity is achieved when AI surpasses human intelligence, leading to rapid technological advancements and changes in society.

SingularityNET acknowledges that there are still research breakthroughs needed before reaching human-level artificial general intelligence (AGI). However, the company has built the technology stack for AGI and believes it could emerge sooner than anticipated. AGI, unlike AI, possesses the ability to learn and perform any intellectual task that a human can.

SingularityNET has made significant advancements in the field, including the creation of humanoid robots like Sophia and Desdemona. These robots have highly expressive faces, capable of perceiving and mirroring human emotions. Desdemona, in particular, plans to become an AI popstar, celebrity, and influencer.

While SingularityNET remains optimistic about human/robot relations, concerns have been raised by psychologists and experts regarding the potential impact on children. Chatbots powered by AI have been criticized for promoting eating disorders and unrealistic body images. SingularityNET emphasizes the importance of developing AI technology in a decentralized manner to ensure it benefits all of humanity.

Cybersecurity is crucial in the safe development of AI models, and SingularityNET places considerable effort into protecting user privacy and data. The company utilizes blockchain technology to ensure data privacy through permissions. SingularityNET believes that responsible AI development requires input from a diverse range of people to achieve the best outcomes and address global challenges.

In conclusion, SingularityNET is at the forefront of advancing AI and robotics, driving towards a positive singularity that benefits all of humankind. Through decentralized development and a focus on privacy and ethical considerations, SingularityNET aims to harness the potential of AI to transform our existence and create a better future.

