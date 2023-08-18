The Rise of Generative AI in the Accounting Profession

A recent study conducted by KPMG revealed that 77% of business clients believe that generative AI will have the biggest impact on their companies among all emerging technologies. However, 92% of these clients also expressed concerns about the moderate to high risks associated with implementing AI in their operations.

It is worth noting that the accounting profession is especially vulnerable to the effects of generative AI, according to a paper produced by Open AI, the parent company of ChatGPT. Blake Oliver, an AI expert, highlighted that generative AI has the potential to significantly reduce the time required to complete accounting tasks by 50% or more. This could result in significant productivity savings for accounting professionals.

While generative AI excels in data-driven and analytical functions, it still struggles with areas that require human interaction and subjectivity. Despite this limitation, a panel of experts revealed that many accounting professionals have already started using generative AI tools like ChatGPT. These tools are primarily being used for tasks such as social media posts, report summaries, financial analysis, and business planning.

Furthermore, The Wall Street Journal reported that generative AI is also being utilized for various business financial purposes, including questions on earnings calls, transcript analysis, internal guidelines, auditing GL transactions, and more.

In a survey conducted by Avalara, it was found that 53% of influencers in the accounting profession are currently using generative AI for generating generic text for marketing, internal communications, and policies. Additionally, AI is being used for data analysis, scheduling, and art. Another third of the respondents stated that they are exploring the use of generative AI but have not yet implemented it.

The survey data suggests that around 50% of executives are already using AI in their finance and tax departments, with an additional 29% planning to adopt AI within the next year. This indicates that approximately 90% of respondents will be utilizing AI for finance and tax purposes within the next 6-12 months.

The panelists emphasized that while there may be concerns about the accuracy of generative AI, it has the potential to address the accounting talent crisis caused by a decline in the number of accounting graduates. By leveraging AI to automate routine tasks, accountants can focus on more complex and value-added activities.

The discussion also touched upon the potential applications of AI beyond accounting. For instance, AI could optimize work processes, enhance work-life balance, and automate routine tasks across various sectors.

Overall, the rise of generative AI in the accounting profession presents both opportunities and challenges. While the technology has the potential to bring about significant productivity gains, there is a need to address concerns surrounding accuracy and implementation.