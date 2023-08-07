The Environmental, Social, and Governance Impact of AI

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has risen significantly, with many industries expecting it to play a major role in the future. However, along with the benefits, concerns about AI’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact have also emerged.

AI has the potential to impact various areas, including employment, content generation, data security, privacy, energy consumption, and diversity and inclusion. The introduction of generative AI in chatbots, like ChatGPT, has raised concerns about job robotization, workforce displacement, and the potential for misuse.

Asset managers should reconsider their internal ESG rating systems to include AI risks and opportunities. This ensures that the potential risks of AI do not undermine sustainable investment approaches while taking advantage of related opportunities.

On the social side, AI poses risks related to data privacy, AI bias, and safety issues. Guidelines such as the OECD/G20 AI Principles have focused on these areas but have paid little attention to social justice and long-term labor risks. Estimates suggest that generative AI’s productivity gains could lead to job displacements and changes in the workforce.

In terms of the environment, AI presents risks as well. The datacenter industry, responsible for 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, is expected to contribute significantly to GHG emissions due to the increasing volume of data. Storing data and training AI models require intensive energy usage.

Investors need to assess the implications of AI’s carbon footprint and how industry players plan to reduce emissions. Climate-related transition risks are becoming clearer, but the ESG approach to AI risks is still relatively unexplored by many investors.

To incorporate AI risk into an ESG framework, organizations like BNP Paribas Asset Management periodically update their rating systems. However, the wide applications of AI demand further integration of AI into fundamental analysis across various sectors. Industries should consider how to incorporate AI into their ESG frameworks, considering both risks and benefits.

BNP Paribas Asset Management is actively engaging with investee companies on AI-related risks. This article is the first in a series discussing AI and its implications for the sustainability agenda.