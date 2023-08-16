Accounting Firms Outspend Law Firms on AI Implementation, Shows Study

Accounting firms have invested significantly more in implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems compared to law firms and other professional services organizations, according to recent research conducted by Moore Global and the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

The study revealed that mid-cap accounting and finance businesses spent $1.6 million on AI in the past year, almost four times the amount spent by law and professional services firms, which stood at $480,000. The average spending across all industries surveyed was $1.5 million.

Interestingly, only 2% of accounting and finance businesses stated that they saw no role for AI in the next three years, in contrast to 7% of law and professional services firms who believe there is no immediate need for the technology.

In terms of future growth, 72% of accounting and finance respondents expect AI usage within their organizations to increase over the next three years and beyond. This percentage is higher than the survey average of 65% across all industries and significantly higher than the corresponding figure for law and other professional services, which is 43%.

Anton Colella, CEO of Moore Global, expressed his views on the research findings, stating, “It is clear from our latest research that accountants are light years ahead of their counterparts in the law and other professional services when it comes to cutting-edge advances in AI. It is our view that, in the very near future, AI will be looked upon in the same light as other indispensable tools like email or a smartphone. Our profession clearly agrees with us.”

The research was commissioned by Moore Global and conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research. It involved surveys of 1,858 senior decision makers in organizations across various countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Among accounting and finance businesses, only 20% are investing in AI with the specific aim of reducing payroll and headcount, indicating that concerns about the impact of AI on jobs are relatively low.

For more details, you can download the full report on the Moore Global website.