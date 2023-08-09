Generative AI and the Need for Efficient Storage

Formula 1 (F1) drivers are considered some of the most elite athletes in the world, with only 20 F1 seats available. F1 races are held across five continents, featuring the fastest open-wheel racecars that can reach speeds of 360 km/h (224 mph) and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds. Each racecar costs an estimated $15 million.

Similarly, generative AI is a high-stakes and promising technology that is being rapidly adopted by enterprises. The World Economic Forum predicts that 75% of companies will adopt AI by 2027, and McKinsey estimates that generative AI will add $2.6-4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. However, the success of generative AI relies heavily on data, just like F1 drivers rely on fuel.

In generative AI, data is the fuel, storage is the fuel tank, and compute is the engine. Organizations need massive amounts of data to build and train generative AI models, and these models generate even more data for insights and productivity. However, this data creates a potential bottleneck in storage.

Organizations must rethink and optimize their storage to effectively manage the data requirements of generative AI. Traditional storage systems struggle to handle the influx of data, leading to bottlenecks in training and inference processes. New storage solutions, like Dell PowerScale, cater to the specific needs of AI by employing distributed storage, data compression, and efficient data indexing. Hardware advancements further enhance the performance and scalability of generative AI systems.

Managing the data created by generative AI models is also crucial. This data must be properly stored, organized, and curated for model improvement, analysis, and compliance with data governance standards. The scale of data changes in generative AI is significant, impacting both compute and storage needs.

Furthermore, organizations must address data movement, access, scalability, and protection. Simply adopting a cloud-first strategy for storage is not feasible, as it leads to escalating costs and latency. Storage platforms must be aligned with the realities of unstructured data and the emerging needs of generative AI, providing cost-effective storage, easy access, and data protection.

In the race for AI-powered enterprise transformation, organizations must ensure they have sufficient fuel (data) during critical moments, just like a world-class F1 racecar driver. Efficient and optimized storage is key to unlocking the full potential of generative AI.