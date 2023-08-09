The Importance of Storage in Generative AI

Formula 1 (F1) drivers are elite athletes, but there are only 20 F1 seats available, making it highly competitive. F1 is a global racing event held in five continents, featuring the fastest open-wheel racecars that can reach speeds of 360 km/h (224 mph) and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds. Each racecar costs around $15 million.

Fuel plays a crucial role in F1, as running out of fuel during a race can crush a driver’s chances of victory. Similarly, in the world of technology, generative AI relies on the right amount of fuel – data. Data is essential for building and training generative AI models, which have the potential to add trillions of dollars to the global economy.

However, the massive amounts of data required for generative AI pose a storage challenge for organizations. Traditional storage systems struggle to handle the influx of data, causing bottlenecks in training and inference processes. To address this issue, new storage solutions like Dell PowerScale with distributed storage, data compression, and efficient data indexing have emerged to meet the specific requirements of generative AI.

In addition to storage, managing the data generated by generative AI models is crucial. This data must be properly stored, organized, and curated for analysis, model improvement, and compliance with data governance standards.

The scale of data changes in generative AI is substantial, impacting both compute and storage needs. Organizations need cost-effective storage solutions that provide easy access, scalability, and data protection.

While many organizations initially adopted cloud-first strategies for data storage, the increasing amount of data has created challenges in data movement, access, scalability, and cost. To keep up with the demands of generative AI, storage platforms must be aligned with the realities of unstructured data.

As AI-powered enterprises take the lead, organizations need to prioritize storage to stay competitive. Just like an F1 driver needs enough fuel at the most critical point – the final mile – AI-powered organizations must ensure they have enough data when it is needed.

To modernize infrastructure and leverage the power of data and AI, organizations can partner with Dell Technologies and Intel. Creating an agile and scalable data architecture that supports real-time analytics is essential. Intel can help build a modern data pipeline that collects, extracts, and stores different types of data for advanced analytics or visualization.