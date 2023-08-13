CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Abrdn Implements In-House AI Technology for Enhanced Operations

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
Abrdn, a prominent asset manager listed on the FTSE 100, has recently introduced an in-house version of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence technology. This move reflects the growing trend among financial services giants to adopt AI solutions.

According to Abrdn’s CEO, Stephen Bird, the company’s employees now have access to this AI tool. He revealed that he and numerous colleagues have already undergone training to utilize the technology effectively. Bird believes that the software has diverse applications throughout the firm, particularly in generating investment reports. With a success rate of approximately 95%, it provides a solid base for producing drafts.

The introduction of in-house AI technology at Abrdn aligns with the broader industry shift towards harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. Other financial institutions have also recognized the benefits of integrating AI into their workflows, enabling them to automate time-consuming tasks and improve decision-making processes.

By leveraging ChatGPT, Abrdn aims to leverage the platform’s AI capabilities to further enhance their overall performance. The technology has the potential to augment various aspects of their operations, including generating accurate investment reports, automating repetitive tasks, and facilitating more informed decision-making.

The adoption of AI technology in the financial sector reflects the industry’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions to stay competitive in an evolving market. With their in-house version of ChatGPT, Abrdn is well-positioned to leverage the benefits of AI and continue driving innovation within their organization.

Overall, Abrdn’s implementation of an in-house AI tool signifies a strategic step towards optimizing their business processes, improving productivity, and delivering enhanced services to their clients. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the integration of AI is set to play an increasingly central role in shaping the future of asset management.

