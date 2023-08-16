Cybersecurity Startup Abnormal Security Uses AI and Machine Learning to Combat Email Attacks

Abnormal Security, a cybersecurity startup founded by Evan Reiser and Sanjay Jeyakumar, uses AI and machine learning to detect and prevent email cyber attacks. The company’s platform analyzes behavioral data from company platforms like Slack to identify socially-engineered email scams and determine the authenticity of the sender. However, the rise in popularity of chatbots, including ChatGPT, has increased the sophistication of email attacks, and Reiser believes that people are underestimating the power of this technology.

Reiser acknowledges that defenders in the cybersecurity space are currently at a disadvantage, and AI-generated cyber attacks could push cybersecurity in the wrong direction until the defenders catch up. However, he is confident that defensive AI will ultimately prevail. He argues that AI defenders have an advantage because they have access to both publicly-available data and internal private data from companies, while cyber attackers using AI only have access to publicly-available data.

In an effort to combat these advanced attacks, Abnormal Security recently released CheckGPT, a tool that helps companies determine whether a suspicious email was composed using generative AI tools like ChatGPT. The company has also reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue and is intentionally focusing on product investment rather than profitability.

While Abnormal Security has discussed potential IPO plans, there is no urgency to go public. The company wants to achieve profitability before listing. They have also engaged in discussions with other AI companies, such as Wiz, to share insights and strategies.

The rapid improvement of AI technology poses a challenge for AI startups like Abnormal Security, as they constantly have to catch up. However, Reiser believes that in the long run, AI defenders will be able to keep up with and overcome the forces of AI-driven cyber attacks.