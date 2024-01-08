Silky Shark Regrows Fin After Injury

A silky shark with a significant chunk missing from its dorsal fin has miraculously regrown much of its lost appendage, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Marine Sciences. The photos of the shark, taken nearly a year apart, provide evidence of the elasmobranch’s remarkable recovery.

Silky sharks (Carcharhinus falciformis) are commonly found in the open ocean and occasionally near coastal areas. They are vulnerable to over-fishing, which poses a threat to many shark and ray species around the world. This particular silky shark was spotted off the coast of Florida in July 2022 with a large slice in its dorsal fin, where scientists had previously installed a satellite tag tracker.

The missing tissue was likely a result of the tag being damaged or sunk, as the team stopped receiving data from the shark shortly after tagging. However, 332 days later, the same shark was spotted by divers with a healed dorsal fin. The top portion of the fin had fused with the bottom, and tissue had filled in the middle, forming a newly shaped fin.

According to researcher Chelsea Black from the University of Miami, who authored the paper, the shark was likely caught and then released back into the ocean with an injured fin. The tag was crudely removed with a sharp object, causing trauma to the shark. Despite the injury, the fin had healed to 87% of its original size within 42 days.

The study highlights the incredible regenerative abilities of these sharks, showing that as long as enough of the fin remains intact, they can bridge the gap with regenerated and scar tissue. However, the loss of the satellite tag has negative implications for the species, as it deprives researchers of valuable data needed for their conservation efforts.

In conclusion, this unique case of fin regeneration in a silky shark serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting these creatures and not causing harm that could hinder vital research.