The High Stakes of Democracy in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a crucial year for democracy worldwide. Numerous elections are scheduled across countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Tunisia, Mexico, India, Austria, Belgium, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, the UK, and the US. Of these, the US election might be the most pivotal due to Donald Trump’s probable nomination as the Republican candidate and the belief held by a significant segment of the population that the 2020 election was “stolen.” However, the Democratic Party does not inspire much enthusiasm.

A Trump victory could have profound consequences, possibly marking the end of the US’s democratic experiment. Those supporting Trump have diligently prepared for a second term with meticulous ruthlessness. This encompassing shift could transform the US into an authoritarian state, leaving Ukraine abandoned and allowing US corporations to prioritize profit without regard for the environment.

Given these high stakes, attention is turned towards potential factors that could sway the fragile balance in a divided society. Social media is an obvious focal point, historically exploited by right-wing actors. While social media’s role in the 2016 upheavals is likely overstated, it cannot be underestimated as a means of rapid dissemination of misinformation and disinformation, with its disruptive potential evolving in 2024.

The crucial difference in 2024 is the widespread employment of AI. Generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and others, possess the capability to generate large volumes of plausible misinformation. Combined with social media’s virality, AI-powered content can quickly spread falsehoods. This presents a challenge, as AI-generated information may lack the telltale signs of human or machine origin.

To combat this escalating problem, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University has published a comprehensive paper on how to mitigate the upcoming flood of AI-generated misinformation. Their report covers various malicious uses of the technology, such as disinformation, spear-phishing, non-consensual image sharing, and voice and video cloning. However, it fails to propose concrete solutions and primarily reverts to general suggestions like public education and potential civil society interventions.

Notably absent are the major tech companies that own the platforms where this information is disseminated. These companies have a vested interest in maintaining profitability, making their involvement critical in addressing this issue effectively. The report’s avoidance of these entities begs the question of whether speaking truth to power is a wise career move in academia.

In light of the impending challenges, it becomes crucial for society to prepare and strategize against the upcoming onslaught of misinformation.