Ancient Hominids Adapted to Changing Environment by Shifting to Consonant-Based Calls

In a breakthrough study, researchers from the University of Warwick have uncovered evidence suggesting that ancient hominids transitioned from vowel-based to consonant-based calls as a result of a shift from dense forests to open plains during the Miocene era. The team of language psychologists, led by Charlotte Gannon, conducted experiments by projecting recorded orangutan calls, believed to resemble early human sounds, across an African savannah. This allowed them to study how the changing environment influenced the development of communication abilities.

Describing Africa’s changing paleo-climate as an “ecological black-box,” Gannon and her colleagues propose that our hominid ancestors may have utilized proto-consonants to effectively communicate in the transforming environment. The expansion of grasslands over the past 17 million years due to tectonic movement, global cooling, and aridification significantly impacted hominid anatomy and behavior.

To recreate the Middle and Late Miocene scenario when hominids transitioned to an open landscape, the researchers used archive recordings of orangutan calls and played them in a South African savannah habitat. The calls included both vowel-like sounds and consonant-like kiss-squeaks and ‘grumphs.’ The team found that consonant-based calls carried better than vowel-based calls over open land. After 125 meters, vowel-based calls became much less audible, while consonant-based calls maintained their audibility even after 400 meters.

The results suggest that the move to open plains played a crucial role in the evolution of hominid vocal communication, as consonants are predominant in modern human languages. The researchers propose that early stages of speech evolution were more adept at perceiving consonants than vowels, which may explain some characteristics of modern spoken languages.

This study sheds light on how ecological changes influenced the emergence and shape of spoken language. It highlights the importance of considering the impact of the environment on human ancestors and their transition from vowel-based to consonant-based calls. The findings challenge previous beliefs about the development of human language and emphasize the significance of studying the ecological settings and soundscapes experienced by early hominids in understanding the evolution of spoken language.