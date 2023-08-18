Scientists Use Brain Waves to Recreate Pink Floyd Song

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley have successfully recreated a Pink Floyd song by analyzing the brain activity of individuals while listening to the music. The team of scientists used machine learning to decode the neural signals and reconstruct the audio, resulting in a 15-second clip that resembles “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1” from Pink Floyd’s 1979 album “The Wall.” This groundbreaking achievement marks the first time a song has been recreated from brain signals.

The study, published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology, aims to advance our understanding of how the brain processes sound and music. It also has potential applications in helping patients with speech impediments to communicate more effectively. Music plays a crucial role in emotional and melodic aspects of speech, making it an important area of study for neuroscientists.

The research began in 2009 with 29 patients undergoing epilepsy treatment, who volunteered to have their brain activity recorded while listening to the Pink Floyd song. The electrodes connected to their brains provided valuable insights into how different parts of the brain process lyrics, melodies, and rhythms.

The researchers focused on a specific region of the brain called the superior temporal gyrus, responsible for processing sounds. They found that this area, particularly on the right side, showed significant activity while patients listened to the Pink Floyd song, suggesting its involvement in rhythm perception.

Using artificial intelligence, the team converted the brain activity data into music by analyzing the response to different sound frequencies. The resulting sound file closely resembled the original Pink Floyd song.

The findings have potential implications for the development of medical treatments to aid communication in individuals who have lost that ability. Current speech-generating devices often sound robotic, but understanding how the brain processes music could add expressiveness and improve the quality of such devices.

This research not only opens doors for medical applications but also paves the way for composing music through thought. It highlights the promising possibilities of using brain waves to decode the words patients want to express and could have numerous clinical applications.

Overall, this study demonstrates the power of neuroscience and machine learning in decoding neural activity and its potential impact on medical therapies and our understanding of the human brain’s complex processes.