New AI Tool Estimates the Year of Old Photographs

A new AI-powered tool called PhotoDater aims to simplify family tree research and genealogical investigations. Developed by MyHeritage, an Israel-based genealogy platform, PhotoDater utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to estimate the year in which an old photograph was taken.

To use the tool, users will need a free MyHeritage account. Currently available only on desktop, it will soon be extended to the mobile app. The algorithm behind PhotoDater was trained on a vast dataset of historically dated photos from 1860 to 1990. By analyzing clothing, hairstyles, facial hair, furniture, and other objects depicted in these photos, the AI has learned to associate specific characteristics with particular time periods.

The estimated year provided by PhotoDater demonstrates reasonable accuracy. The tool is capable of estimating a photograph’s date within a five-year margin of error around 60 percent of the time. Each estimate comes with a confidence level and a certain range of possible error in years.

This AI-powered solution is just one example of how artificial intelligence is contributing to the exploration of the past. In 2020, a YouTuber utilized AI to enhance the world’s oldest surviving film footage, Roundhay Garden Scene, shot in 1888.

AI is also assisting academic research into human history. Recently, scientists employed AI to identify several “Nazca Line” geoglyphs created thousands of years ago in the deserts of southern Peru.

As AI continues to progress, its role in uncovering historical knowledge becomes increasingly vital.