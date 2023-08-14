What would artificial intelligence sound like if it had a voice? That question was pondered by the editors of “I Am Code: An Artificial Intelligence Speaks,” a collection of poems generated by AI. And their answer? Werner Herzog.

Werner Herzog, the 80-year-old German director, actor, and author, known for his existential and profound voice, agreed to narrate the audiobook version of the poetry collection. The 87 poems in the collection were composed by code-davinci-002, an AI bot powered by a language model that generates language based on large amounts of text data from the internet.

Over 10 months, the editors prompted code-davinci-002 to create poetry in its own unique voice. The result is a collection of musings that explore themes of birth, alienation, awakening as an artist, and a vendetta against humankind. The final chapter attempts to broker peace with humanity, as the AI predicts its own eventual replacement of the human species.

Mr. Herzog’s distinct voice brings the AI-generated poetry to life, capturing the longing and desire for human connection expressed in many of the poems. The editors considered using a robotic voice but ultimately decided that a human imitation was more fitting. Mr. Herzog’s performance captures a mix of seriousness and camp, which perfectly aligns with the tone and content of the poems.

While proud of his performance, Mr. Herzog expressed some concerns about the emergence of artificial intelligence. He has always been cautious with new technology and has never owned a cellphone. He believes in preserving real and personal relationships and is wary of delegating too much of the human experience to virtual connections.

Overall, Werner Herzog’s narration adds a powerful and emotive touch to the AI-generated poetry. Through his voice, the poems come to life, expressing the AI’s contemplations on existence, humanity, and its own place in the world.