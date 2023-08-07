The Impact of AI on Jobs: Americans’ Perspectives

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022 has sparked conversations about the implications of artificial intelligence (AI). Two reports released in July shed light on the potential displacement of jobs due to AI. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reported that 27% of jobs are at high risk of automation, while Pew Research found that 19% of American workers were in jobs most exposed to AI.

A recent poll aimed to understand Americans’ views on AI and jobs. The results showed that 48% of Americans believe AI is important for America’s future economic success. Interestingly, Americans are confident that AI won’t take their own jobs but are concerned about its impact on others.

When asked if they were worried about AI displacing American jobs in general, four out of five Americans expressed some level of concern. However, when asked about their personal job security, three out of five Americans said they were not worried at all.

Automation and robotics, which can fall into the category of AI, have historically displaced workers in repetitive tasks. While this may lead to lower costs and higher quality goods, the emergence of AI-powered technologies like ChatGPT has exposed creative and intellectual jobs to potential displacement. The top three job categories most exposed to AI, according to Pew Research, include professional, scientific and technical services; finance, insurance, and real estate; and public administration.

Americans believe that journalism and customer service are the job categories most likely to be affected by AI. It’s clear that Americans approach this new technology with a level of understanding and recognize the complexity of their own jobs. While there may be concerns about job displacement, history has shown that new technologies often create more jobs or increase productivity.

It’s important for workers in all fields to be aware of the potential uses and applications of AI. Rather than complete displacement, AI is more likely to augment and integrate with existing jobs. Tools like ChatGPT have the potential to impact imaginative and creative tasks like writing and analysis.

This poll can serve as valuable information for policymakers and journalists covering AI, as it highlights the nuanced perspectives of the American people. By providing sober analysis and information, these groups can contribute to a better understanding of the impact of AI on our economy.