AI Travelbooks Cover

In recent months, there has been a surge of shoddy guidebooks flooding Amazon, some of which are promoted with deceptive reviews. These guidebooks claim to be written by renowned travel writers, but there is speculation as to whether the authors even exist or if they are AI-generated.

Amy Kolsky, an experienced international traveler, fell victim to this travel scam when she purchased a guidebook for her trip to France. The book, titled “France Travel Guide” by Mike Steves, had received universal raves and over 100 five-star ratings. However, when Ms. Kolsky received the book, she found it to be disappointing with vague descriptions, repetitive text, and a lack of itineraries. It seemed as though the information had been copied and pasted from Wikipedia. She returned the book and left a scathing one-star review.

These shoddy guidebooks are believed to be compiled with the help of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and are self-published with fake reviews to boost their ratings. They have become prevalent on Amazon due to the combination of AI apps that can produce text, stock photos and graphics from websites, and self-publishing platforms like Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing with limited guardrails against the use of AI.

A recent search on Amazon for guidebooks with specific titles yielded dozens of results with the exact same title, but different authors. Many of these guidebooks had a similar cookie-cutter design and promotional language. Similar AI-generated books were also found in various categories such as cooking, programming, gardening, business, and self-help.

Amazon has not provided detailed answers regarding these books. They state that all publishers must adhere to their content guidelines, and they invest resources to ensure compliance.

It is important for consumers to be aware of these AI-generated guidebooks and to scrutinize reviews before making a purchase.