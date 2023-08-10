Educators in Upper Michigan Embrace Artificial Intelligence in the Classroom

Educators in the Upper Peninsula (U.P.) of Michigan are considering the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom. At Michigan Tech, instructors have the freedom to choose how they integrate AI into their teaching. Jeff Toorongian, the Director for the William G. Jackson Center for Teaching and Learning at Michigan Tech, explains that policies related to AI are currently an individual decision for instructors. The use of AI varies among instructors, particularly in terms of how they incorporate it into their assessments.

Northern Michigan University (NMU) has taken a collaborative approach to AI integration. The Center for Teaching and Learning at NMU has established an AI steering group consisting of faculty and students. This group will develop syllabus statements for instructors and work on establishing best practices and policy suggestions. In addition, NMU plans to introduce AI literacy programs for students, faculty, and staff in the upcoming fall semester.

While some concerns have been raised about academic dishonesty associated with AI, NMU Philosophy Professor Antony Aumann shares his experience and observations. He allowed his students to use Chat GPT, a generative AI program, during the previous semester and found that only about 20% of his students actually utilized it. Aumann believes that AI will become a prevalent tool in various professions in the future.

It is clear that AI is becoming an increasingly important topic in education, and educators in Upper Michigan are taking steps to understand how it can be effectively integrated into the classroom.