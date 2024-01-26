A New Design for Quieter Drones Inspired by da Vinci’s Aerial Screw

A device called an aerial screw, invented by Leonardo da Vinci more than 500 years ago, has sparked the interest of researchers looking for ways to reduce the noise generated by drones. The Federal Aviation Administration has been receiving thousands of complaints about the loud buzzing sound produced by drone propellers. This issue is not limited to the United States, as other countries like Canada and England have also reported an increase in similar complaints.

A team of researchers from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering turned to da Vinci’s aerial screw, which is considered a precursor to the modern helicopter, for inspiration. They wanted to combine historical innovation with modern computation to create a quieter drone. Previous research had already explored loop-shaped propellers as a potential solution to reduce noise. These propellers spread the vortices that cause noise, resulting in a quieter flight.

The team hypothesized that da Vinci’s design, with its screw-like shape and single blade, could potentially be even quieter. To test this, they created a 3D model of the aerial screw and used simulation software to predict the airflow and pressure patterns around the propeller. They also compared the noise levels produced by the aerial screw with those of a loop propeller generating the same amount of lift.

The results showed that while the da Vinci propeller was slightly noisier than the loop propeller at any given rotation speed, it also produced more lift. When the researchers compared the noise levels while producing the same amount of lift, the da Vinci propeller was significantly quieter.

The team plans to conduct further simulations to assess the noise levels of the propellers at larger sizes and higher speeds. They anticipate similar noise reduction results but acknowledge that da Vinci’s propeller may have lower aerodynamic efficiency compared to traditional propellers.

Overall, this research presents an innovative approach to reducing noise pollution caused by drones. By drawing inspiration from da Vinci’s inventions, engineers can explore unconventional designs that prioritize noise reduction, opening up possibilities for quieter drones in the future.

Key Terms:

1. Aerial screw: A device invented by Leonardo da Vinci, considered a precursor to the modern helicopter.

2. Vortices: Swirling patterns of air that can cause noise.

3. Aerodynamic efficiency: The ability of an object to move efficiently through the air.

