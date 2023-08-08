New Study Reveals Potential Cyberattack Using Recorded Typing Sounds

A new study by British researchers has identified a potential cyberattack in which hackers can exploit recorded audio of a person typing to steal their personal data. The attack relies on a homemade deep-learning algorithm that analyzes the acoustics of keystroke noises and automatically decodes the typed content. The research findings indicate that this method of decoding typing is accurate 95 percent of the time.

Recordings of typing sounds can be easily obtained through a cell phone microphone or the conferencing app Zoom. These recordings can then be processed using an algorithm to convert the sounds into readable text. This approach is an example of an “acoustic side channel attack,” which utilizes sonic surveillance to capture sensitive information. While acoustic attacks are not new, the integration of artificial intelligence makes them more effective at extracting data.

The main concern highlighted by the researchers is the possibility of hackers using this method to obtain passwords and online credentials from unsuspecting individuals. According to the research, cybercriminals can easily deploy this attack when the right conditions are met. The prevalence of keyboard acoustic emanations as an attack vector, coupled with victims underestimating the risk, makes this method appealing to hackers.

Various scenarios can enable a malicious actor to exploit this attack. For instance, an attacker could wait for the victim to be in a public place, such as a coffee shop, and eavesdrop from a safe distance. Advanced listening devices, like high-quality parabolics, could even allow the attacker to penetrate the walls of a victim’s residence.

Protecting against an acoustic keyboard attack poses challenges. The researchers propose several defensive tactics, such as using randomized passwords, adding fake keystrokes to transmitted audio during voice calls, making typing style changes, and relying more on biometric login mechanisms. However, these suggestions may not be practical for the average web user.

While implementing fake typing noises or changing one’s entire typing style seems unlikely, biometrics can provide an added layer of security. However, it is important to acknowledge the invasive potential of acoustic spying. Ultimately, it is hoped that this type of cyberattack remains largely hypothetical, with few individuals attempting such tactics.