New AI Model Can Create Music Based on Brain Activity

Researchers from Google and Osaka University have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that can create music by analyzing brain activity. In a study called “Brain2Music: Reconstructing Music from Human Brain Activity,” participants listened to music samples from various genres while their brain activity was measured using functional MRI scans. By analyzing the patterns of brain activity associated with musical elements such as mood, genre, and instrumentation, a deep neural network was trained to recreate the music.

The researchers also incorporated the MusicLM model, an AI system developed by Google, in their study. MusicLM creates music based on text descriptions, considering factors such as rhythm, instrumentation, and emotions. By combining the fMRI data and the MusicLM database, the AI model was able to reconstruct the music that the participants had listened to, based on their brain activity. The team provided examples that demonstrated the model’s ability to accurately translate brainwaves into musical fragments.

However, the researchers note that the decoding technology described in the study is unlikely to become practical in the near future. While AI continues to advance, the potential for changing the music creation process is significant. In the future, composers may be able to connect to an AI model and generate music by simply thinking of a tune or concept. Although meticulous orchestration may still require human input, this development opens up intriguing possibilities for AI in music production.