“Text With Jesus” App Lets You Chat with Biblical Characters

Text With Jesus, an app developed by Catloaf Software in Los Angeles, allows users to have conversations with various biblical figures. The app uses artificial intelligence technology called ChatGPT to impersonate characters like Jesus, Moses, and the apostles. Users can ask questions to these characters and receive responses based on their personalities and the information stored in the app’s database.

The creator of the app, Stéphane Peter, had previously developed static applications featuring historical figures but wanted to enhance the user experience. After exploring OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Peter integrated the technology into the Text From Jesus app. This upgrade allows users to have interactive conversations with biblical characters, expanding beyond receiving simple quotes.

The app has no limitations on the types of questions users can ask. It can provide advice on personal relationships and address complex theological matters, always incorporating at least one Bible verse in their responses. The app’s Jesus bot defines a good Christian as someone who professes faith in him, follows his teachings, and embodies them in their daily life. Mary Magdalene is only accessible in the premium version of the app, which users can subscribe to for $2.99 per month.

While the app has drawn amusement and interest, it has also faced criticism for potential blasphemy and heresy. However, Peter sees it as another way to explore scripture. He addressed feedback from church leaders by making adjustments to ensure the app speaks more like a regular person while still retaining its biblical foundation.

Privacy concerns are addressed as well. User information is only stored temporarily during conversations and is not associated with any personal identification.

Text With Jesus takes an inclusive and tolerant approach to certain issues. It encourages users to seek guidance from their own faith traditions and personal convictions regarding topics like same-sex marriage and feminism, prioritizing love and respect for all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Overall, the app aims to offer a unique opportunity for users to engage with biblical characters and gain insights into their lives and teachings.