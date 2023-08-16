AI’s Immediate Harms Must Be Addressed, Says Data & Society’s Janet Haven

Janet Haven, executive director of nonprofit organization Data & Society, believes that while there are concerns over the longer-term existential threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), it is important to address the immediate and visible harms already associated with AI technology. Haven, a member of the White House’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee, emphasizes the need for policymakers and politicians to focus on the real-world risks, such as algorithmic biases, that exist in our current use of AI. She suggests that attention should be given to protecting fundamental rights and establishing a robust governance framework for AI.

Haven highlights the importance of initiatives like the White House’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, which aims to provide regulatory guidance for federal agencies overseeing AI technology. These proposals include measures to safeguard data privacy and prevent algorithmic biases. Haven warns against being overly focused on generative AI, which is just one aspect of AI, and urges policymakers not to be swayed by corporate lobbying efforts. She believes that the public’s understanding of AI is currently limited and influenced by a narrow perspective from Silicon Valley.

However, Haven’s immediate concerns have been overshadowed by the focus on worst-case scenarios and potential AI apocalypse. Officials in both the White House and Congress tend to prioritize addressing AI’s potential catastrophic impacts rather than the existing harms. Haven acknowledges that concerns about China’s AI development heavily influence AI governance discussions in Washington.

In conclusion, Haven advocates for policymakers to address the immediate harms and risks associated with AI technology, emphasizing the importance of protecting fundamental rights and establishing effective governance frameworks.