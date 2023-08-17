Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Online Manipulation Campaigns, Says Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant, owned by Google, has observed a growing trend in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in manipulative information campaigns online. While the use of AI in other digital intrusions has been limited so far, researchers at Mandiant have found numerous instances since 2019 where AI-generated content, including fabricated profile pictures, has been utilized in politically-motivated online influence operations.

According to the report, these campaigns have been conducted by groups associated with governments including Russia, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Cuba, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, and El Salvador. This rise in the use of AI coincides with the popularity of generative AI models like ChatGPT, which have made it easier to create convincing fake videos, images, text, and computer code. Security officials have raised concerns about cybercriminals using such models.

The use of generative AI allows groups with limited resources to generate high-quality content on a large scale, as emphasized by Mandiant researchers. For example, a Chinese state-linked information campaign called Dragonbridge has rapidly expanded across 30 social platforms and 10 different languages since it began targeting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019.

However, despite their growing prevalence, the impact of these campaigns remains limited. According to Sandra Joyce, the Vice President at Mandiant Intelligence, they have not significantly altered the threat landscape. China has previously denied accusations of involvement in such influence campaigns.

While AI has not played a major role in threats originating from Russia, Iran, China, or North Korea, Mandiant anticipates that the use of AI in online manipulation campaigns will continue to grow. Joyce stated that although AI has not yet replaced conventional tools in practical usage, it is expected to become a larger problem in the future.

