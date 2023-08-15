AI Startups Face Investor Fatigue as Hype Fades

As the summer of 2023 comes to a close, investors in AI startups may be cooling off from the initial hype surrounding these companies. According to Meera Clark, a principal at Redpoint Ventures, the bloom is falling off the rose for AI seed companies, with investors starting to reassess the actual technological advantage these companies possess.

Previously, venture capitalists believed that around 75% to 80% of these AI startups were worth investing in, but that number has likely been cut in half. Large tech players like Adobe have entered the AI space, causing investors to question the differentiation of these early-stage companies.

Deal count and value for AI/ML seed-stage startups have also seen a decline this summer, with the value of AI seed deals in the US dropping from $295 million in March to around $179 million in July.

Investors are growing fatigued with seed investments that can quickly lose value due to a single tech release. Many of these investments rely on open-source AI models, which means competition is high and differentiation is crucial for success.

As we move into the fall, seed investors are expected to be more cautious with their funding decisions. Series A rounds may become more challenging to secure, and AI startups will need to prove their defensibility and competitive advantage.

Overall, the AI space is still exciting, but scrutiny is increasing, and fundraising may become more difficult in the coming months. The question of defensibility remains a central concern, and fledgling startups will need to provide solid answers to secure investments.