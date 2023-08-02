CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Publishing Industry

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
The rise of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), has the potential to significantly impact the publishing industry. In the past, the industry has adapted to disruptions such as the arrival of Amazon, the rise of e-books, and self-publishing. However, the emergence of AI is expected to bring about a more wide-ranging and transformative change.

Some publishing professionals are already experimenting with AI programs in various areas, including marketing, advertising, audiobook production, and even writing. These programs promise to support human work but also raise concerns about machines potentially taking over certain jobs entirely. Some writers have filed lawsuits against AI companies, alleging the unauthorized use of their work to train AI systems. They worry that AI technology, such as ChatGPT, which can generate text in the style of famous authors, may devalue human creativity and the art of writing.

AI technology has rapidly permeated various sectors, including publishing. It has the potential to reshape the entire book production process, from writing to marketing. Industry experts predict that AI may excel at certain genres of fiction in the near future. To protect their work, many authors and illustrators are demanding that companies obtain their approval before using their content to train AI programs. Penguin Random House considers the unauthorized use of content for AI model training as copyright infringement.

Although some large publishing companies are quietly exploring AI technologies, there has also been a boom in startups utilizing AI to create, package, edit, and market books. These startups include Stockimg for book cover production, Storywizard for creating children’s stories, Subtxt as a writing coach, and Laika, an AI program that mimics renowned authors’ writing styles.

While AI programs have proven useful as creative tools for authors, there is still resistance to AI-generated works within the publishing industry. Machine-written text cannot be copyrighted, making it less appealing for publishers who want exclusive licensing and selling rights. However, the challenge for publishers lies more in the awareness and discovery of books in a digital age, where traditional media coverage has declined and readers often shop online without prior knowledge of specific titles.

The publishing industry recognizes the need to adapt to the impact of AI technology. As AI continues to advance, industry professionals must find ways to collaborate with this technology while balancing the preservation of human creativity and the integrity of the written word.

By Mampho Brescia

